Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 56,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

