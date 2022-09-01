LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 9,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,144,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,136,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at $123,383,802.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,180. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

