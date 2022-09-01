LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.04

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 23233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

