LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.69. 33,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 60,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

LMP Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.