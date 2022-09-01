Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 20,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 171,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.
Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.