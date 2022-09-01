Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 20,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 171,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

