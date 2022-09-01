Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

