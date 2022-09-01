LunchMoney Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $146,686.66 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

