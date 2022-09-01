Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $393,946.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

