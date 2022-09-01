Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,570 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 933,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

