Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,018 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

