Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,742 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 313.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,375,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.77. 204,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,228. The company has a market cap of $237.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

