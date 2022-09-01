Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 3,747 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,136,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,081,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $190.16. 83,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,531. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

