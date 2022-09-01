Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 167,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,399. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

