Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,153 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

