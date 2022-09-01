Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.02. 529,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.