Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 221,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 566,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.