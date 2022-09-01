Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.09. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,525 shares changing hands.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

