MakiSwap One Day Volume Hits $2,834.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $175,548.21 and approximately $2,834.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

