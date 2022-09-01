Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Raised by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

