Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 395 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,361 shares of company stock worth $16,871,003. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

NET stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

