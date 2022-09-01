Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2,222.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

