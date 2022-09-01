Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 394,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $347.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

