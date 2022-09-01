Maryland Capital Management Sells 288 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.61. 168,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

