Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $102,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.96. 40,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,698. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

