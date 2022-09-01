Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.67

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 6950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.