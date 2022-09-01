Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $251,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 80,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,708. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

