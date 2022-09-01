MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $39,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $37.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $818.26. 10,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.