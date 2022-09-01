MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,317 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $471.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,360.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.