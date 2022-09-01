MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $210.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

