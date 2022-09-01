MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 27,823 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.