MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 29,744 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.