MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

