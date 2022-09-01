MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

