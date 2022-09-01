MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.