MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $28.29 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,652 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.