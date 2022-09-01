Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Featured Stories

