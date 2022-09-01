Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.65 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

