Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,517 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

