Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

