MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,630. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 73.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

