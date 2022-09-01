MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.39.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.