MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

