Microtuber (MCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Microtuber has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.09 million and $41,292.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.82 or 0.07869529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00162068 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00065492 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber Profile

Microtuber (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using US dollars.

