Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 1.3%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04). Approximately 743,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,347,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

Mila Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.46.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.