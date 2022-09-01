Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.1 %
TIGO opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
