Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

TIGO opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

