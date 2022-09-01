Minds (MINDS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $955,809.88

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Minds coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.