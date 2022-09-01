Mineral (MNR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Mineral has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a market cap of $3.63 million and $109,127.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mineral Profile

Mineral (CRYPTO:MNR) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

