Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Plans $1.00 Final Dividend

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.