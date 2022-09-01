Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.51

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

