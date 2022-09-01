Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.51

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

