Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 225,279 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $24.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $16,405,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

