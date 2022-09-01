Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $107.81 and a 1 year high of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

